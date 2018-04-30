Khamenei: US Treasury Department turned into "war room" against Iran (UPDATE)

April 30

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the US Department of Treasury has turned into "a war room" against Iran.

Khamenei made the remarks April 30 in a meeting with Iranian workers in Tehran, the official website of the Iranian leader said.

Khamenei said one of the plans implemented by the Islamic Republic’s enemies to confront Iran is "economic pressure".

"Another plan is to provoke inexperienced rulers of the region to confront the Islamic Republic," Khamenei added.

The Iranian leader further claimed that the US officials provoke the Saudi Arabia into creating conflict and tension in the region.‎

He said that the US want to turn Muslims against one another.

“Their plan is to arm and prepare these countries for confrontation with the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei said, adding that if these countries have any common sense, they will not engage in a conflict with Iran.

But if they decide to stand against Iran, they will certainly suffer defeat, the Iranian leader added.

Khamenei further argued that wherever the US entered, it created instability, bringing misery to people.

“That's why the US's feet must be cut off from West Asia and it must exit from this region,” he added.

