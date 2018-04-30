SDL Nobel to render site installation services for BP assets in Azerbaijan

2018-04-30 15:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

SDL Nobel will render fabrication and site installation services for BP offshore and onshore assets in Azerbaijan.

It is envisaged in the new 3-year contract signed between the two companies.

As a local company, SDL Nobel was established in 2016 to deliver first-in-class services and address the needs of major international and local clients in the region.

SDL Nobel adopted the best practices from Nobel Oil Services (UK) Limited and SDL Denholm Limited – its co-owners with proven local and international expertise.