Putin, Macron, agree on need to preserve Iran nuclear deal

2018-04-30

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone conversation on the need to preserve and fully implement the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday, Reuters reports.

The phone call took place at the initiative of the French administration, the Kremlin statement said.

