Erdogan: Turkey, Uzbekistan discuss co-op in defense industry

2018-04-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Uzbekistan have discussed cooperation in the defense industry, as well as a number of important regional and bilateral issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference together with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on April 30.

Presently, the relations between Turkey and Uzbekistan have reached a strategic level, Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

"Turkey and Uzbekistan have also significantly strengthened the relations in the economic sector," he said.

The head of Turkish state further stressed that the two countries intend to increase the trade turnover to $5 billion.