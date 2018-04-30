Turkey ready to support tourism development in Uzbekistan - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is ready to support tourism development in Uzbekistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Tashkent at a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkish media reported April 30.

Erdogan noted that Turkey is ready to share the accumulated experience in tourism sphere with Uzbekistan.

“Uzbekistan with its ancient and rich culture has an important tourist potential,” Erdogan said.