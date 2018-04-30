Alibaba chairman Jack Ma in Israel this week

2018-04-30 15:51 | www.trend.az | 1

This week will see a low profile visit to Israel by one of the world's most senior technology figures - Chinese tech giant Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma who is on his way to the country, Globes reports.

Members of the entourage accompanying Ma are keeping quiet about his program in Israel but "Globes" has learned about some of his plans. He will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and in contrast to Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk who set up a spontaneous meeting with Netanyahu in March when he was in Israel, Ma's meeting has been planned in advance. However, both the Prime Minister's Office and Alibaba declined to comment.

Ma is also expected to meet Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen on Wednesday. Both meetings will be closed to the media and government ministers are not prepared to disclose details about what will be discussed.

Ma can also be expected to visit Alibaba's recently opened Israel development center, which is based around its acquisition of Israeli QR code startup Visualead. In November 2017, "Globes" revealed that Alibaba had acquired Visualead for several tens of millions of dollars as part of its global plan to set up development centers around the world.