Kazakhstan’s president supports new countrywide mortgage program

2018-04-30 15:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his support to the implementation of the "7-20-25" initiative, which will facilitate housing for the country’s citizens Kazakh media outlets reported.

"The initiative opens new opportunities for the acquisition of housing for those who do not have it, solving the problem of accessibility. We all know the importance of housing for the population, so I pay close attention to this initiative. It will enable every working Kazakh to obtain a mortgage under new conditions," the Kazakh president said at the meeting of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.