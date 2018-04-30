EU trade chief makes final bid to ward off U.S. tariffs

2018-04-30 16:35 | www.trend.az | 2

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom will put Europe’s case to be permanently exempted from U.S. tariffs for a final time on Monday, ahead of a pending U.S. decision on whether to impose import duties on steel and aluminium coming from the bloc, Reuters reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month granted the European Union, and countries such as Canada and Mexico, a temporary exemption from the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium. Those exemptions expire on May 1.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 28 EU members, has insisted that the United States grant it a permanent exemption without conditions.

European Trade Commissioner Malmstrom was due to talk by phone with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday in a last effort to persuade Washington to do so. It was not clear whether she would make any particular offer.