Turkmenistan, UN mull countering terrorism, extremism

2018-04-30 16:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has met with Under-Secretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov, the Turkmen government said in a message.