Bakcell promotes inclusive sports (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan supports the “Global Goals” radio programme, produced by “ASAN Radio” (100FM) and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The next radio show of the “Global Goals” series will be dedicated to the important role of inclusive sports in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

It should be noted that in the period from 24 to 28 of April 2018, Baku will host the Global Forum of Young Leaders of the Special Olympics Movement. About 300 young and middle-aged representatives from 30 countries will take part in the forum, which will become a demonstration of attention and care for people with mental and physical disabilities. At the same time, the Azerbaijan Special Olympics Organization and the United Nations Population Fund signed an agreement to promote the inclusive girls sport in the Baku-Absheron peninsula.

Thus, this week’s guests of ASAN radio (100FM) – Public relations specialist of UNPF office in Azerbaijan Farkhad Hajiyev and National Director of Special Olympics Movement of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev will discuss the importance and purpose of the above mentioned events and agreements, along with activities conducted in the area of inclusive sports and their significance in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The radio show will be aired on the “ASAN Radio” (100FM) at 18:20, 30th of April 2018. The show’s reruns will be aired on 2 and 4 of May at 11:05 and 14:05 respectively.

The main purpose of the “Global Goals” series is to increase the awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the World leaders in September 2015, provide information about the implemented projects to achieve the 2030 Agenda, as well as on duties and responsibilities of the various institutions and citizens with regard to ensuring the sustainability. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are set to mobilize efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Within the frames of its “Bakcell Stars” Corporate Social Responsibility program, Bakcell supports numerous projects aimed at providing equal rights and inclusive education opportunities for children, and especially children with disabilities and need for special care. One of such projects was “TOPs program for improving physical and mental health and endurance and implementing modern education technologies in developing teaching qualifications in this sphere” launched in December, 2014. The project supported by Bakcell, Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the British Council Azerbaijan and “Sport for Development” Public Union was aimed at supporting the secondary and primary school physical education teachers with the active teaching methodology. As the result of a number of training courses related to TOPs program, around 200 teachers have been equipped with different teaching technics. More than 23,000 students from different age groups became engaged in the exciting physical education classes organized with a brand new approach. These classes were running in 34 Baku and Sumgait schools, boarding schools and lyceums.