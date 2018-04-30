"Baku-Tbilisi-Kars to help increasing trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan"

2018-04-30 17:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is playing an essential role in increasing mutual trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a statement on April 30.

The statement was made during the talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the participation of official delegations of the two countries on April 30.

“We are pleased to see that our multifaceted relations, based on the common values, are rising to a whole new level of quality. Our private conversation once again confirmed existence of a great political will for the development of cooperation between our countries,” Mirziyoyev said.

The president noted that he and his Turkish counterpart openly and in details discussed all issues directly related to the interests of the two nations, as well as current and future plans.

“I am very glad to visit Uzbekistan, a country with which we have deep historical ties. The growth of economic interaction, which was the result of our dialogue over the past few years, indicates that we are on the right track. The results are obvious,” Erdogan said.

According to him, Turkish business people are interested in Uzbekistan, which creates wide opportunities for Turkish companies, entrepreneurs and tourists.