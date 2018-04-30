Mike Pompeo says Israel, Palestinian peace still a US priority

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a priority for the Trump administration even if it doesn't agree it's the main cause of Mideast instability, Al Arabiya reports.

Pompeo spoke in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Monday, urging the Palestinians to return to peace talks with Israel, saying the US is open to a two-state solution, which he termed a "likely outcome."

