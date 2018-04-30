Mehriban Aliyeva's confidence strengthens our faith in strength: gymnastics head coach Mariana Vasileva

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva always stands by gymnasts and this confidence strengthens gymnasts' faith in their strength, head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva told Trend April 30.

She summarized the results of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics held in Baku, where the national team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva won the bronze medal in Group Apparatus Finals with five hoops.

"When everything ends well, you forget through what you went, you forget bad moments, grievances and tears that you shed. I am very happy that yesterday we finished our performances in such a way. It is very difficult to perform at home. From year to year we have more fans. The hall, especially on the last day of the finals, was almost full, and all this obliges to please our fans. Each day, the girls tried to do their best, and we finally made happy all our fans. This took place in presence of all the strongest teams, excluding the Russian group exercises team," Vasileva said.