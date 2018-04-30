U.S. treasury chief: 'Cautiously optimistic' on China trade talks

U.S. and Chinese officials will hold highly anticipated trade talks in China on Thursday and Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network, saying he was “cautiously optimistic” about the meeting, Reuters reports.

“We’re looking to have a very frank discussion on trade, on the issues of the trade imbalance,” he said ahead of remarks due later on Monday at a conference in Beverly Hills, California.

China has said it is open to trade negotiations with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed imposing tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese exports and threatened additional tariffs of $100 billion. China, in response, said it will impose its own tariffs on American products.