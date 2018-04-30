Tajik diplomats to undergo special education in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Azerbaijan will annually provide 5 quotas to Tajik citizens for studying at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA), as well as 6 quotas for upgrading the skills of Tajik diplomats, the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry stated on April 30.

The corresponding agreement was signed between the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan and the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan in Baku on April 25.

From the Tajik side, the agreement was signed by Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli.

After the agreement signing ceremony, the ambassador of Tajikistan met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, rector of the ADA Hafiz Pashayev. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for development of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

At the end of the ceremony, a section of Tajikistan was opened in the library of the ADA, where Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's books, scientific and historical works devoted to his activities, books on the achievements of the republic for the years of independence, on history and culture of Tajikistan were exhibited.

