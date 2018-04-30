Uzbekistan, Turkey to sign $3B worth of investment agreements

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Turkey signed numerous agreements on investment projects and over 20 other documents during the official meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tashkent on April 30, the press office of the Uzbek president stated.

According to the statement, the leaders of the two countries signed a joint agreement on raising the level of the Uzbek-Turkish strategic partnership to the new level.

The two sides signed a total of 23 agreements on cooperation in economy, trade, transport and logistics, industry, energy, science, education, tourism and other spheres.