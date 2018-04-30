Tehran hosts 'Steel Price' international conference

2018-04-30

Tehran, Iran, April 30

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

Iran's 3rd international steel and iron conference was held in the Iranian capital city of Tehran with high-ranking industrial officials as well as executives from domestic and foreign companies in attendance.

The event titled "Steel Price" was held at the Esteghlal Hotel in the north of Tehran on April 30, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

This edition of the international event focused on the Middle East and North Africa region’s (MENA) steel, direct reduced iron (dri) and pellet.

Several Iranian and foreign experts made speeches at the event, including Chief Executive of the National Iranian Steel Company (NISC) Mansour Yazdizadeh.