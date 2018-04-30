Revenues of KazTransGas from gas sales to increase - S&P

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The share of gas trading in KTG’s revenues will increase to 80 percent-85 percent by 2020 from about 67 percent in 2017, S&P Global Ratings said in a message.

The increase is due to additional volumes of gas supplies to China.

“The cost of purchased gas is currently relatively low for KTG, due to its status as a national operator, and we expect the company could report at least a 20% EBITDA margin on gas sales for export. We view KTG's gas-trading operations as more volatile than its core transportation and transit midstream business, because gas extraction volumes could depend on the specific conditions of the oil and gas fields, purchase prices differ by supplier, and future price adjustments cannot be ruled out”, S&P said in a message.

The agency also views KTG's financial risk profile as aggressive, which includes the assessment of the company's volatile cash flows during stress periods, reflecting exposure to volumes and price risks of export gas trading.