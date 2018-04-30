Pashinyan becomes only candidate for post of prime minister in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

Leader of the rallies in Armenia, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan became the only candidate for the post of prime minister in Armenia, the press-service of the Armenian parliament said, Russia’s RIA Novosti agency reported.

"Yelk faction of the National Assembly nominated Pashinyan for the post of prime minister in Armenia in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution," said a message posted on the website of the parliament. “There are no other candidates.”

The deadline for the nomination of candidates expired at 17:00 (GMT+3).