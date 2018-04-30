Israel Defense Forces refuse to comment on media reports about missile strikes in Syria

The press service of the Israel Defense Forces has refused from comments on media reports about the latest strikes on Syria and Israel’s possible involvement.

"We don’t comment of reports of foreign mass media," a spokesman told TASS on Monday.

Syria’s government television channel Suriya said earlier a missile strike had been launched on Sunday night, targeting positions of the Syrian government troops near the cities of Hama and Aleppo.

According to Sky News Arabiya TV, the strike destroyed a large depot with Iranian weapons 10 km to the west of Hama (220 km from Damascus). The report said there were deaths among the Syrian forces and Iranian military advisers.