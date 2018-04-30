Seoul expects serious changes after US-North Korea summit - ambassador to Russia

Seoul expects a US-North Korea summit scheduled for late May to entail serious changes, South Korea’s Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun told TASS on Monday.

"The results of the intra-Korean summit give a good chance for denuclearization and establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula and prosperity of both South and North," he said. "If a South Korea-US summit scheduled for mid-May is followed by a historic North Korea-US summit, we can expect serious changes.".

