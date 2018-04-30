U.S. Treasury meets business groups on Chinese investment bill

U.S. Treasury officials are meeting with about 10 industry groups on Monday to discuss the latest draft of legislation that would tighten scrutiny of foreign investment in order to limit Chinese efforts to acquire sophisticated U.S. technology, three sources familiar with the meeting said, Reu

The Treasury Department supports the bill, which is now in the Senate and a companion measure in the U.S. House of Representatives, that would broaden the reach of the inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Corporate America has taken a keen interest in the bill because it would give CFIUS the power to further restrict Chinese investment in U.S. companies. It could also potentially lead the Chinese to retaliate and restrict U.S. company access to the world’s second-largest economy.

Tightening the CFIUS process is one of several efforts supported by the Trump administration, including tariffs on steel and aluminum, to establish a more protectionist stance in an effort to tamp down Chinese imports while raising the regulatory bar on what deals get approved.

Attendees include the most powerful U.S. business lobbying group, the Chamber of Commerce, a source familiar with the situation said.

A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on the meeting, adding that they are “prohibited by statute from publicly disclosing information filed with CFIUS.”

Aside from the bill itself, the meeting will likely discuss the possibly of attaching it to the National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA), legislation that is passed annually to fund U.S. defense needs, two of the sources said. The NDAA has been voted into law for 55 consecutive years, and will likely pass even with the midterm elections on the horizon.

A draft of the bill to be discussed in the meeting, seen by Reuters, would eliminate a measure which some tech companies complained would force them to go to CFIUS to get approval for technology sales if they involved intellectual property licensing and support.