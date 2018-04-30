UK government suffers Brexit defeat in House of Lords

The British government faced pressure over Brexit at home and abroad Monday, including a defeat in Parliament over who gets the final say on an exit deal with the European Union, NewsOK.com reports.

By 335 votes to 244, the House of Lords backed an amendment to the government's key Brexit bill to give Parliament decision-making power on the outcome of negotiations with the EU — including the power to call off the divorce.

The government said it was disappointed. Brexit Minister Martin Callanan said the decision would "weaken the U.K.'s hand in our negotiations with the EU by giving Parliament unprecedented powers."