Netanyahu: Israel has evidence Iran is developing nuclear weapons

2018-04-30 22:37 | www.trend.az | 2

According to the prime minister, Israel has a proof of 'secret' Iranian nuclear program, Sputnik News reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated on Monday that Iran is continually expanding the range of its nuclear-capable missiles. According to the statement, Israel has thousands of documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing the nuclear agreement.

The Israeli intelligence service has managed to collect about half a tonne of secret materials, including 55,000 pages of text documents, proving that Iran possesses a military nuclear project, dubbed Project Amad, he specified.

"Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program, 100,000 secret files proved that they lied," Netanyahu said, adding that Iran hid its archives regarding the nuclear weapons in 2017.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries - China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.