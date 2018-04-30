13 killed, 25 injured in lightning strikes in Bengal

At least 13 people were killed and over 25 injured after lightning struck them during a nor’wester that hit different parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, a senior official of the state disaster management said on Monday, Hindustan Times reports.

Of the 13 , three each died in Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts, and two each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.

“Most of them were outside their house and working in their fields while lightning struck them,” he said.