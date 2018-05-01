Volume of oil tanker traffic to increase in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan’s Caspian Shipping Company CJSC expects growth of oil tanker transportation in the Caspian Sea in the coming years, said Tariyel Mirzoyev, the company’s Head of Strategic Development and Investment Projects Department.

He said, the further development of the tanker fleet in the Caspian Sea largely depends on the choice of the route by carriers.

"Oil production in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will grow in the next three to seven years. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Supsa and Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipelines have sufficient capacity to accept additional volumes, and these free capacities will grow in the coming years. All this makes it possible to talk about the great prospects for further growth of the tanker fleet in the Caspian Sea," Mirzoyev said.