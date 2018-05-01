Tajikistan, ADB ink big grant agreement on improvement of road network

2018-05-01 10:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Tajikistan signed a $90 million grant agreement on April 30 for the rehabilitation of a 40-kilometer section of the Dushanbe-Bokhtar road to improve connectivity between two major cities and economic hubs in Tajikistan and enhance the safety of the country’s highway network, Tajik news agency Asia-Plus reported.

According to the report, the grant is sourced from ADB’s Asian Development Fund.

The ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM) stated that the agreement was signed by Minister of Finance Faiziddin Qahhorzoda and ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Pradeep Srivastava.

The Dushanbe-Bokhtar road, which carries about 10,000 vehicles per day, is a strategic north-south link and one of the most heavily traveled roads in Tajikistan, as well as the confluence of CAREC corridors 2, 5, and 6.