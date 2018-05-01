Protesters gathering in center of Yerevan

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Republic Square in Yerevan on May 1, where a rally will begin at 11:00 (GMT +4), and the protesters continue to arrive, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia on May 1 at a special meeting will hold the election of the country’s prime minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader in Armenia, is the only candidate for the post of prime minister.

The protesters are gathering near large screens installed at the Republic Square, where it is planned to broadcast the session of the parliament, at which the Armenian prime minister is expected to be elected.