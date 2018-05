Attendance at Azerbaijan Grand Prix grows by over 30%

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix competition, which ended in Baku last weekend, has been visited by 94,000 people, the press service of the Formula 1 tweeted.

Thus, the total attendance of the event in Baku, increased by 31 percent compared to last year.