Azerbaijani currency rates for May 1 (UPDATE)

2018-05-01 10:48 | www.trend.az | 0
Details added (first version posted on 09:29)
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1
Trend:
Official exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, was set at 1.7 и 2.0522 manats respectively for May 1.
Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 1.
|
Currencies
|
01.05.2018
|
1 US dollar
|
1 USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
1 EUR
|
2.0522
|
1 Australian dollar
|
1 AUD
|
1.2819
|
1 Argentine peso
|
1 ARS
|
0.0828
|
100 Belarusian rubles
|
100 BYR
|
0.8482
|
1 Brazilian real
|
1 BRL
|
0.4848
|
1 UAE dirham
|
1 AED
|
0.4628
|
1 South African rand
|
1 ZAR
|
0.1364
|
100 South Korean won
|
100 KRW
|
0.1588
|
1 Czech koruna
|
1 CZK
|
0.0802
|
1 Chilean peso
|
1 CLP
|
0.277
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
1 CNY
|
0.2685
|
1 Danish krone
|
1 DKK
|
0.2755
|
1 Georgian lari
|
1 GEL
|
0.694
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
1 HKD
|
0.2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
1 INR
|
0.0255
|
1 British pound
|
1 GBP
|
2.3385
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
100 IDR
|
0.0122
|
100 Iranian rials
|
100 IRR
|
0.0041
|
1 Swedish krona
|
1 SEK
|
0.1942
|
1 Swiss franc
|
1 CHF
|
1.7141
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
1 ILS
Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər