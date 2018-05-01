BHOS hosts exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted an exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

It was arranged with support from the Higher School’s Student Trade Union and was conducted by well-known publicist and researcher Dilgham Ahmed who presented historical publications, letters and photos, which he had been collecting since 2012. All these materials feature ADR history and activities as well as lives of the ADR founders and leaders.

First-year Chemical Engineering student, Chairman of the first course trade union committee Rashad Akhmedov opened the exhibition and introduced Dilgham Ahmed. Dilgham Ahmed is an author of many essays and articles about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and collector of historical documents reflecting the ADR, which was the first parliamentary republic in the East.