Several roads closed in Istanbul due to May Day processions

2018-05-01 11:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Several roads have been closed for security reasons in Istanbul in connection with the May Day processions, Turkish media reported May 1.

In particular, the roads leading to Taksim Square are closed. Security measures have been strengthened throughout the city.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, Labour Day or Workers' Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement which occurs every year on May 1.