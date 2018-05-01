Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank eyes to increase its loan portfolio by over 40%

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank intends to bring its loan portfolio to 2 billion manats by 2020, Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference May 1.

He said that by the same period, it is planned to increase the value of assets to 5.2 billion manats.

Speaking about the results of 2017 for the bank, he noted that during the reporting period, the bank’s loan portfolio amounted to 1.4 billion manats, which is 21 percent more than in 2016.