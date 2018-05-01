State payments integrated into Azerbaijan’s payment system

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Payment of customs fines and penalties for violation of traffic rules has been integrated into payment portal Hesab.az, the Goldenpay Company (operator of the portal) told Trend May 1.

The company stated, integration of state payments is implemented over AsanPay system, and clearing services are provided by Unibank.

"In short term, it is planned to integrate tax payments into the portal. In general, integration of all types of state payments is envisaged," the company said.