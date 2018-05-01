PASHA Bank reduces interest rates on loans and deposits

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani PASHA Bank has reduced interest rates on long-term loans and deposits, Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank Taleh Kazimov said May 1 at a press conference.

According to him, this was due to the reduction of the discount rate of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan [the rate was reduced from 13 to 11 percent on April 9].

"While at the beginning of 2017, interest rates on loans were 18-20 percent, now they are 14-16 percent. For deposits, they decreased from 12 percent to 7-8 percent”, said Kazimov.