OSCE consulting Turkmenistan on protection of energy infrastructure from natural hazards

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 1

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) held a seminar on the protection of energy infrastructure from natural hazards in Ashgabat, the OSCE said in a press release.

Representatives of the Turkmen State Commission on Emergency Situations, military and law-enforcement bodies, the State Seismology Service under the Academy of Science and other relevant ministries took part in the event.

The OSCE Center in Ashgabat organized the event to share best international practices on assessing possible risks, developing effective response measures, and evaluating the impact and implementation of other mechanisms aimed at protecting energy infrastructure and promoting energy security.

In her opening statement, Ambassador Natalya Drozd, head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, reminded about the 2013 Kyiv OSCE Ministerial Council decision on the protection of energy networks from natural and man-made disasters.