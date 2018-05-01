“Golden Byte” International IT championship takes place with primary sponsorship by “AzerTelecom” LLC

2018-05-01 12:05 | www.trend.az | 2

The International IT championship “Golden Byte”, organized by the STEP Computer Academy, is well underway with the primary sponsorship of “AzerTelecom” LLC, the backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the international internet network.

Consisting of the regional qualifying and regional final stages, the “Golden Byte” brings over 10 thousand contestants together from 10 countries in total. And in its capacity as the primary sponsor, “AzerTelecom” lends its support to organize this worldwide IT challenge in Azerbaijan and select contenders to fly the country’s flag in the international final stage which will be held in Ukraine.

The “Golden Byte” has been developed as a startup industry platform for new talents and ideas with the aim of helping young professionals to translate their ideas and business projects into reality and encouraging investors and venture capital funds to hunt for ambitious projects. In terms of seeking valuable counsels of subject matter experts, networking and particularly attracting investments in their enterprises, the “Golden Byte” serves as an alternative platform for up-and-coming IT professionals. Precisely because of this, “AzerTelecom”, the country’s flagship company in the domain of ICT, is deeply devoted to putting such projects into practice successfully.

It should be noted that, this international event and its regional qualifying rounds kicked off back in February in our country, and so far 2 regional semi-finals have taken place. The regional final is scheduled to be held in May. Winners of this plateau will represent our country in the international final to be organized in Kyiv, Ukraine.

About the STEP Computer Academy: