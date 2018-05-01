Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank eyes to increase its SME loan portfolio

2018-05-01 12:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank intends to increase its small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) loan portfolio to 170 million manats by 2020, Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference May 1.

He said that presently, the bank’s SME loan portfolio is about 25 million manats.

By 2020, it is also planned to increase the bank’s assets to 5.2 billion manats [their value was 3.7 billion manats in the first quarter of 2018], he added.

He noted that the bank, as part of its new strategy for 2018-2020, intends to continue actively using non-cash payments.