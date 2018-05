Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

As of May 1, 2018, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund totaled over 90 million manats, more than $213,500, more than 11,000 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement May 1.