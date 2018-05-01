Another country connected to “ASAN Imza” system

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

The Republic of Djibouti has also been included in the list of countries whose citizens will be able to visit Azerbaijan through the "ASAN Viza" system, said the message of the State Agency for citizen service & social innovations under the President of Azerbaijan issued May 1.

From now on, citizens of Djibouti will be able to obtain e-visas via "ASAN Viza".

Thus, if from the beginning of operation of the "ASAN Viza" portal the number of states whose citizens are granted e-visa has reached 81, today, as a result of improvement of the system and expansion of its coverage, e-visa is available to citizens of 95 countries.

The ASAN Viza system was created by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated June 1, 2016.

The ASAN Viza system allows for acquiring a visa to Azerbaijan by making three simple steps - application, payment and downloading e-visa.