Iran's supreme leader pardons over 700 convicts

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared an amnesty on the occasion of a religious holiday (Mid-Shaban), the leader's official website said.

Khamenei agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 715 inmates convicted by various Iranian courts on May 1.

The head of Iran's judiciary Sadiq Amoli Larijani appealed to the Supreme Leader with a letter in which he asked for pardon and reduced sentences of some convicts of military, civil and revolutionary courts.



The supreme leader signed the decree. Iran's Constitution grants him the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon the recommendation of the judiciary chief.

Amnesties and reduced prison terms are granted mainly on occasions of religious and national festivals in Iran.

