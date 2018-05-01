Baku to host Azerbaijani-S. Korean business meeting

2018-05-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Baku will host Azerbaijani-South Korean business meeting May 17, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said in a message May 1.

Representatives of nine South Korean companies (Korea Inter Cross, Hanaro Motors, Dawon Chairs, Symedi Pharm, Eyesome, Baren Changho, Hanbo Textile, SeeEyes, ATEC T&), engaged in manufacturing of spare parts for cars, office chairs, cosmetics, payment devices, textile products, doors, security cameras, will participate in the meeting.