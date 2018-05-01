Volume of output at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Gross production volumes from the Exploration, Rehabilitation, Development and Production Sharing Agreement relating to Azerbaijan’s Bahar gas field and the Gum Deniz oil field averaged 638 barrels per day for crude oil and 538,000 cubic meters for natural gas, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend.

The source noted that oil production in the field fell by 5.1 percent, while gas production increased by 0.5 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2017.

"The average daily oil production stood at 739.5 barrels, while gas output totaled around 557,100 cubic meters in 2017. The primary factors contributing to lower than forecast production volumes were: (i) the slower pace of executing scheduled workovers, reflecting, in part, limited access to heavy lift vessels; (ii) lower than expected post-workover production rates; and (iii) the slow pace of south Gum Deniz electric submersible pumps ("ESPs") installations due to old wellbores requiring more extensive work than originally expected," said the source.

During the fourth quarter 2017, operating expenses were 7 percent below budget and capital expenditures were also significantly under budget as result of capital projects being reduced in scope or delayed until the technical work was completed and a revised plan of development is formulated, said the source.