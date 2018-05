Pashinyan nominated PM at Armenian parliament's session

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Ararat Mirzoyan, representative of Armenia’s Yelq opposition faction, has put forward the candidacy of the faction’s leader Nikol Pashinyan for the post of prime minister, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

“We propose Nikol Pashinyan's candidacy as the chairman of the Armenian government,” Mirzoyan said at a parliament session.

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan said that this is an unprecedented phenomenon.