UK trade minister delighted over Trump steel tariff extension

2018-05-01 13:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday he was delighted that U.S. President Donald Trump had decided to extend a temporary exemption on steel and aluminum tariffs, saying hitting British imports made no sense, Reuters reports.

The White House announced it was postponing tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico shortly before temporary extensions were due to expire at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) on Tuesday.

“We’ve been very clear that we think that the mechanism that dealing with Chinese steel overproduction in this case is the wrong one, we would rather see it dealt with on a multilateral basis,” Fox told BBC radio.