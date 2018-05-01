Azerbaijani finance minister due in Philippines for ADB annual meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov will travel to Manila (Philippines) to participate in the Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors, Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry said in a message May 1.

The 51st meeting of the ADB Board of Governors will be held May 3-6, 2018.

During the meeting, representatives of ADB member countries will discuss a variety of issues in different areas, including cooperation among Asian countries, problems of inclusive development of the countries of the region, measures designed to expand the coverage of the healthcare system, global issues and others.