Ashgabat, Astana eye co-op in Caspian Sea

2018-05-01 14:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 1

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met in Ashgabat with Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev to mull issues of cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message on May 1.

The sides discussed topical issues of water problem in Central Asia such as rescue of the Aral Sea, as well as cooperation within framework of the five-sided cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the ministry said.

The interaction of the two countries within authoritative international structures, primarily the UN, was cited as an example of a constructive and fruitful partnership in a multilateral format.