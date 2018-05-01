France says Israeli information on Iran could be basis for long-term deal

2018-05-01 14:32 | www.trend.az | 2

France’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that an Israeli intelligence haul on Iran’s past nuclear weapons program could form the basis of a push for long-term assurances on Tehran’s nuclear activities, Reuters reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled on Monday what he said was evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program that could encourage the United States to pull out this month of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

“This information should be studied and evaluated in detail,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

“The new information presented by Israel could also confirm the need for longer-term assurances on the Iranian program, as the president has proposed.”

Since traveling to the United States last week, French leader Emmanuel Macron has spoken to leaders in Israel, Russia, Britain, Germany and Iran to propose a new negotiation on a wider agreement.

That would tackle Iran’s nuclear activities post-2025 when the existing deal begins to expire, as well as Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional influence.