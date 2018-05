Chairman of board at Azerbaijani bank leaves position

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Management has changed at Azerbaijan's AFB Bank, the bank said in a message on May 1.

Reportedly, Chairman of the Board of AFB Bank Zaur Garaisayev has left his position.

Garaisayev's first deputy Aydin Huseynov will temporarily perform the board chairman's duties.

AFB Bank received a banking license in December 2008. The bank officially launched its activity in February 2009.