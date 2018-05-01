Azerbaijan to join exercises of Turkish Navy

2018-05-01 14:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan will join the drills of the Turkish Navy, Turkish media reported on May 1.

The naval exercises are scheduled for May 7-11 in the Aegean Sea.

Nineteen countries, including Azerbaijan, the US, Bahrain, Hungary, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will join the drills.

Previously, the Turkish Navy held drills in the Aegean Sea on March 6-30.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news